After 60 years in the industry, Harrison Ford says Shrinking would be a "sufficient" way to end his storied career: "Where do you go from here?"

Harrison Ford says he wouldn't mind if his career ended after his time on the Apple TV comedy-drama Shrinking, which he calls a "very special" and nurturing experience.

"Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series," Ford said during an Apple TV press day panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient. This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here."

The series stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving and recently widowed therapist who starts to drop the "therapy speak" and start telling his clients exactly what he thinks (which is, uh, more or less unethical). Ford plays fellow therapist and colleague Paul, with whom he has quite the up-and-down relationship. The series was created by Segel, Ted Lasso showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence, as well as writer and Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein. The cast includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Ford started his career back in 1964, and became a global phenomenon thanks to his role as Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars. He would go on to become action-adventure hero Indiana Jones, and star in the Blade Runner film franchise. Since Shrinking's premiere in 2023, Ford has received several accolades, including his first-ever Emmy nomination. A fourth season was announced last month.

For more, check out the best Apple TV Plus shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way soon.