After 60 years in the industry, Harrison Ford says Shrinking would be a "sufficient" way to end his storied career: "Where do you go from here?"

Harrison Ford wouldn't mind retiring after Shrinking season 4

Harrison Ford says he wouldn't mind if his career ended after his time on the Apple TV comedy-drama Shrinking, which he calls a "very special" and nurturing experience.

"Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series," Ford said during an Apple TV press day panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient. This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here."

