After 60 years in the industry, Harrison Ford says Shrinking would be a "sufficient" way to end his storied career: "Where do you go from here?"
Harrison Ford wouldn't mind retiring after Shrinking season 4
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Harrison Ford says he wouldn't mind if his career ended after his time on the Apple TV comedy-drama Shrinking, which he calls a "very special" and nurturing experience.
"Where do you go from here? The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series," Ford said during an Apple TV press day panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient. This has been a different kind of job for me, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here."
The series stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving and recently widowed therapist who starts to drop the "therapy speak" and start telling his clients exactly what he thinks (which is, uh, more or less unethical). Ford plays fellow therapist and colleague Paul, with whom he has quite the up-and-down relationship. The series was created by Segel, Ted Lasso showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence, as well as writer and Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein. The cast includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.
Ford started his career back in 1964, and became a global phenomenon thanks to his role as Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars. He would go on to become action-adventure hero Indiana Jones, and star in the Blade Runner film franchise. Since Shrinking's premiere in 2023, Ford has received several accolades, including his first-ever Emmy nomination. A fourth season was announced last month.
For more, check out the best Apple TV Plus shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way soon.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.