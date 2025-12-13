Idris Elba plans to retire from acting and become a full-time director

“I’m hoping that my fan base as an actor isn’t mad at me."

Potential new James Bond Idris Elba wearing a suit. That is all.

Fans of Idris Elba should cherish any future screentime the actor has, as it might be the last we see of him in front of the camera, rather than behind it. The star has revealed that he plans to eventually call it quits as an actor and shift his attention to directing, instead. Elba revealed the career change at the screening of his new short film, Dust To Dreams, which he helmed.

“I’m hoping that my fan base as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually I want to transfer to being a director fully. I’ve been acting for a long time,” explained the actor (via The Daily Mail). “I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it.”

While it would be a shame to see less of Elba in the coming years, there’s every chance he could join the ranks of great actors who became equally great directors. Speaking of Apple TV shows like Hijack, here’s our list of the 25 best shows on the streamer you can watch right now.

