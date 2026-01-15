6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (January 16-18)

Are you looking for the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend on streaming? You're in the right place, then. The new year has already brought us some notable streaming hits, from the ending of Stranger Things to the return of hit shows like The Pitt, and that's only the beginning.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, we have some exciting releases with a new Game of Thrones show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Idris Elba's return as Sam Nelson in the nail-biting thriller series Hijack.

While we keep an eye on all those upcoming movies and new shows that will make the headlines this year, it's time to enjoy the newest and best new releases out there. If you've already watched the best movies of 2025 and the best shows of 2025, check out what 2026 has to offer.

New movies

The Rip (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in Netflix's upcoming thriller The Rip, which promises a lot of intense action and unexpected twists and betrayals. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film also stars Steven Yeun, One Battle After Another's Teyana Taylor, The Flash star Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler.

Real-life besties Affleck and Damon play two police officers whose lives turn upside down when they find a $20 million haul during an operation. From there it's a race against time. Per the official logline: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

The Rip is available to stream on Netflix from January 16. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

The world of Games of Thrones is back with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new series that takes us right back to Westeros. Now, don't expect many connections to the characters that we've seen on screen so far – based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg tales, the show is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 100 years after House of the Dragon.

Another thing to expect is a very different tone, as this new show is not so much about epic fights and instead goes for more comedic adventures. Starring Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, the story follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his strange squire, who isn't what he seems. It's the perfect break from the dragons ahead of House of the Dragon season 3.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO Max on January 18. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Tell Me Lies season 3 (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Hulu's popular college drama Tell Me Lies is back with a brand-new season, which will take Lucy and Stephen's toxic relationship to new heights. Based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, the show sees Grace Van Patten and Jackson White reprising their lead roles, while newcomers Iris Apatow and Costa D'Angelo will add more drama to the story.

Per Deadline, the new season will see Lucy and Stephen back together after the events of the previous season, with the pair vowing that "things will be different in their relationship, but the past comes back to bite them". The show will also include a controversy with Lucy, as "repercussions from last season will also force the greater friend group to face their own indiscretions" while "secrets that threaten to break out tease consequences for many."

Tell Me Lies season 3 premieres on Hulu on January 13. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Hijack season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Idris Elba is back as Sam Nelson for a new season of Hijack, and we can't think of a better way feel to energized as we survive the month of January. The Apple TV Plus series is a shot of adrenaline, delightfully tense, gripping and absorbing, and with an outstanding Elba leading the cast. We expect nothing less of season 2, which presents an equally intense scenario for the protagonist.

Arriving almost three years after the first season, Hijack season 2 sees a Berlin underground train and its commuters taken hostage, as authorities work to save hundreds of lives. Enter Nelson, who somehow is at the heart of the crisis on board, and will have to use his skills as a talented business negotiator to save the day.

Hijack season 2 premieres on Apple TV Plus on January 14. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Fallout season 2 episode 5 (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

With episode 5 now available to watch on Prime Video, we've already passed Fallout season 2's halfway point, so this is your reminder to catch up as soon as possible (you can check when new episodes are dropping in our Fallout season 2 release schedule). One of the best video game adaptations out there, the series returned to our screens, in the words of showrunner Jonathan Nolan, "bigger, weirder, and darker".

Following the ending of the first season, which saw Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) teaming up, the second season has been exploring New Vegas, an iconic location from the games. With new cast members Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani joining the party, so far it's been a wild ride, and there are still a few episodes left. Welcome back to the wasteland!

Fallout season 2 episode 5 is available to watch on Amazon Prime from January 14. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 7 (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

There is just one episode left! Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 7 is now available to watch on Disney Plus, and next week we'll be able to watch the finale. That means that, if you haven't been following the season, you need to catch up soon! With a season 3 already confirmed, the show is here to stay, so you better keep up – you won't regret it.

After a successful first season, Disney Plus' series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now adapting Rick Riordan's second novel in the book saga, The Sea of Monsters. The new episodes have been showing Percy taking on "an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters in search of his best friend Grover and the one thing that may save the camp, the legendary Golden Fleece", according to the official logline. "With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood – and ultimately, Olympus."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episode 7 is available to watch on Disney Plus from January 14. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.