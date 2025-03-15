Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs

Percy Jackson is in it for the long haul on Disney Plus, as the streamer just renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3. The announcement arrives well ahead of the release of season 2, which is now set for December.

"From the moment Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The series, based on Rick Riordan's book saga, received praise from both critics and fans when it was first released in late 2023. A second season was announced only eight weeks later, confirming the success of this new adaptation.

"With season two set to premiere this December, we're thrilled to announce that Percy's journey will continue with a third season. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan's world to life with such depth and imagination," continued Davis.

Fans are hoping that this (very) early renewal of the show means a shorter time between seasons, as season 2 is set to arrive two years after season 1.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a 12-year-old demigod named Percy (played by Walker Scobell), son of Poseidon, who after being accused of stealing a lightning bolt by Zeus, has no choice but to use his powers for good and trek across America with his friends to restore order to Olympus.

Riordan's books were first adapted on the big screen in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, both starring Logan Lerman as the titular demigod hero.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is premiering in December on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming your way.