One of the most popular Disney Plus shows has been renewed for season 2, just 8 weeks after it first hit the streamer

It’s time to return to the land of the Gods as Disney Plus has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for its second season - which is pretty impressive to say season 1 only hit the streamer less than two months ago.

As reported by Variety , the announcement was made by Disney boss Bob Iger during the company's latest quarterly earnings call, after mentioning that season 1, which hit the streamer on December 19, 2023, has been streamed for over 110 million hours across both Disney Plus and Hulu. That’s a staggering 20.6 million views in total. The adaptation also proved to be a big hit with critics earning a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The show, adapted from Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson book series, follows a 12-year-old demigod named Percy (Walker Scobell), who after being accused of stealing a lightning bolt by Zeus, has no choice but to use his powers for good and trek across America with his friends in an attempt to restore order to Olympus. Cast also includes Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Lance Reddick who sadly passed away earlier this year .

However, this is not the first time Riordan’s Greek-themed literary adventures have been brought to life on the screen, as way back in 2010 20th Century Studios released their version of the story with Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief and then Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013, both starring The Perks of Being a Wallflower ’s Logan Lerman as the titular hero.

It is unclear what storyline season 2 will follow, but if the series stays true to the books, we are in for one crazy mythological adventure. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 does not have a set release date at this time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 is available to stream right now on Disney Plus, as well as Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming your way.