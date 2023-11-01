Russell T Davies reveals he was asked to run a Marvel TV show

After a thirteen-year hiatus from the TARDIS, Russell T Davies is back doing what he does best, showrunning Doctor Who. But in a recent conversation with SFX, the screenwriter and producer revealed that he was once asked to run a Marvel show too.

"I got asked to showrun a British Marvel show, but [they said] 'We can’t tell you what it is,'" Davies tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features David Tennant as Doctor Who on the cover. The director laughs loudly, "To this day, I watch them and I can’t work out which show that was going to be. Obviously planning to make a British Marvel show that I haven’t seen. Has that happened?"

Aside from his work on Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010, Davies is also known for a plethora of other great British TV shows, including It's A Sin, Years and Years, and Queer as Folk. So it's no surprise really that he was approached by Marvel too, and although Davies didn't confirm which show it was, it's interesting to think that a British Marvel series was once on the cards. We'll keep our eyes peeled for that one.

However, it looks like there will be little time for overseeing any Marvel shows for Davies. After the upcoming anniversary specials, Davies has his hands full with the latest season of Doctor Who, starring Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th doctor.

The first of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials, starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, will air on the BBC on November 25.

The above is just a snippet from our interview with Russell T Davies, which you can see more of in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, November 1.