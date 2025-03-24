One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"

News
By published

Matt Owens is stepping down from Netflix's One Piece

One Piece
(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens has announced he's stepping down from the Netflix show.

"The last six years working on the live-action One Piece have been a life changing journey," Owens wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "A dream come true. It's also been A LOT. So I'm stepping off the Going Merry to take a break and focus on myself and my mental health. Thank you so much to [creator Eiichiro] Oda, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix, and the entire cast and crew for your trust, partnership, and hard work. For now I'm gonna take a breath, do some therapy, try and rank up in Marvel Rivals, and come back refreshed for the new adventures that await. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. See you real soon!"

Owens worked alongside Steven Maeda for season 1 and Joe Tracz for season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tracz will continue to oversee post-production for the upcoming season.

One Piece season 2 has wrapped filming, but there's no release date just yet – and, since the show isn't part of any of Netflix's 2025 marketing, we can guess we'll have to wait until 2026 to see the next chapter.

A first look at the new season has been revealed, though, which shows the gang in a new location – which is potentially Loguetown.

"Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island!" creator Eiichiro Oda has previously said of season 2.

"Just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied,” he continued. “This isn't in the contract, you know. It's a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they've certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can't wait to see it!"

While you wait, check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows to stream now.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
One Piece season 2: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy pointing during Netflix&#039;s One Piece series.
One Piece season 2 release date speculation, cast, news, and everything we know so far
One Piece season 2
Netflix announces One Piece season 2 has wrapped and shares a first look that might be teasing an important location
One Piece anime
A new, extra One Piece anime episode just dropped online for free
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Luffy and the gang on the cover of One Piece Vol. 111
One Piece manga release schedule – when is the next chapter out?
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Following its major anime success, Solo Leveling is getting a live-action adaptation
Latest in Adventure Shows
One Piece
One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"
MrBeast and Beast Games
Amazon's Beast Games might be the most expensive TV season of all time as MrBeast admits he lost "tens of millions" on the reality series
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy stretching his cheek during season one of the Netflix series One Piece.
Filming on One Piece season 2 has reportedly wrapped, which gives us our best clue yet as to when it'll land on Netflix
One Piece
One Piece creator says season 2's newcomers are the "perfect choice" after meeting them during filming
The cast of Outer Banks
Hit Netflix show Outer Banks with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score announces it will end with next season
One Piece
New behind-the-scenes look at One Piece season 2 reveals first episode title
Latest in News
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
One Piece
One Piece co-showrunner announces he's stepping away from the "life changing journey" of working on the Netflix show to "focus on myself and my mental health"
Peacemaker
Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the protagonist
Silent Hill f hasn't actually been banned in Australia, but it's not out of the woods yet
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"
More about adventure shows
MrBeast and Beast Games

Amazon's Beast Games might be the most expensive TV season of all time as MrBeast admits he lost "tens of millions" on the reality series
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy stretching his cheek during season one of the Netflix series One Piece.

Filming on One Piece season 2 has reportedly wrapped, which gives us our best clue yet as to when it'll land on Netflix
Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
See more latest
Most Popular
Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
A Minecraft movie: Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in the upcoming movie.
The Minecraft movie director says it isn't "the official story": "We're not canonizing anything"
Peacemaker
Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
John Boyega was tired of "doing a lot of falling" in the Star Wars sequels, so asked director J.J. Abrams for a "level of growth" between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the protagonist
Silent Hill f hasn't actually been banned in Australia, but it's not out of the woods yet
Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Animation
After four years, Disney's anime show based on hugely popular gacha game gets a proper trailer
James Gunn
James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"
Charlie Cox in Daredevil
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"
Bethesda
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PS5 release looks like it might be revealed today as Bethesda teases an announcement: "Keep eyes here"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
As Assassin's Creed Shadows overtakes Valhalla and Odyssey, Ubisoft promises "this is just the beginning" in heartfelt thanks to players