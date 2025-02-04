Netflix announces One Piece season 2 has wrapped and shares a first look that might be teasing an important location

The first look at One Piece season 2 is here, and it shows off the main crew.

In the picture, which you can see above, Luffy looks pretty excited, while the others stand with more neutral expressions. They all look ready for adventure, though.

"Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching! Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?" Netflix captioned the picture.

It looks like the crew might be in Lougetown, too, which will be a significant location in season 2. But that's not certain for now.

Excitingly, the confirmation that the show has wrapped means we can hopefully expect it soon. Though, Netflix recently released a ton of first looks at its 2025 slate – including Stranger Things season 5, You season 5, Squid Game season 3, and Wednesday season 2 – and One Piece season 2 was absent from the line-up. That might mean a wait until 2026.

"Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island!" creator Eiichiro Oda previously said of season 2.

"Just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied,” he continued. “This isn't in the contract, you know. It's a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they've certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can't wait to see it!"

