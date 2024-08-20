One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda confirms key season 2 details, including which arcs Netflix is adapting

Filming on One Piece season 2 is underway, with new details about the upcoming season emerging. In a statement from creator Eiichiro Oda, story arcs, filming details, and a tease about the cast were all confirmed – with the promise of more on the horizon too.

Netflix shared the full statement from Oda, which begins: "Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island!"

Now, this isn’t super surprising given that we had expected that the Arabasta saga would be the main focus of season 2. This all but confirms that as well as fits in with the casting we know about so far. Oda also teased that just like in season 1, the buck will stop with him over whether he’s happy before the show is released.

News Coo just delivered something special from Oda-Sensei and it’s filled with excitement and anticipation for Season 2! 🗞️😆 Big reveals are on the horizon, Straw Hats. Brace yourselves for the journey ahead! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/NcywD1sMI3August 20, 2024

"Just as with last season, they've gone out of their way to promise that they won't put the show out until I'm satisfied,” he continued. “This isn't in the contract, you know. It's a verbal pledge. I hope you can appreciate how amazing and determined they are for keeping their word. And they've certainly proven their ability to bring this world to the screen. I just can't wait to see it!"

The final intriguing part of the statement hints that more news is on the way over the next few days. "The Grand Line is an even more expansive ‘World’," the statement concludes. "You may wonder, what was the inspiration behind that kingdom? How would it connect to the real world? Naturally, the distinctive cast members have been assembled from around the world, and I can't help but get excited thinking about how the adventure has already begun!"

