A brand new live-action Power Rangers TV show is in the works from the creators of one of the most underrated Disney Plus shows

A new live-action Power Rangers TV series is officially in the works at Disney Plus – and we're here for it.

According to The Wrap, Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in set to write, produce, and serve as showrunners. Hasbro will produce the upcoming show, which will "reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers."

You may or may not have grown up with the Fox Kids series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, which premiered in 1993 and launched a massively successful franchise that spawned 145 episodes, three live-action movies, numerous video games, and comic books. A new live-action movie, starring Naomi Scott, Dacre Montgomery, Bill Hader, and Elizabeth Banks, hit theaters in 2010 but was ultimately a commercial and critical failure.

In June 2024, it was announced that the planned Netflix live-action reboot of Power Rangers was ultimately canceled. The Netflix version would have had The Witcher and Daisy Jones & the Six producer Jenny Klein as showrunner, but it was ultimately Hasbro who decided to take the new series in a different direction. I'm personally hoping that the series pulls a Cobra Kai and decides to continue the storylines from the flagship series while also introducing a new group of heroes. Anything is possible.

