One Piece creator and star of Netflix show teases the challenges of bringing season 2's Grand Line arc to life: "We need to shock audiences"

With One Piece season 2 just around the corner, Netflix has dropped the most wholesome interview between star Iñaki Godoy and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda where the two shed some light on why the Grand Line will play a challenging yet pivotal role in the second installment.

"Why make the Grand Line so challenging? It's tough! I’m very tired!" said star Godoy during the creator's set visit in Cape Town. Oda replied: "In that universe, the Grand Line is the harshest of the seas. We need to shock audiences. That's why there are giants, and of course, lots of bounty hunters. This needs to be a season full of new surprising elements, that’s why it's more challenging." Watch the full interview below.

One Piece fans will know that the Grand Line is an ocean route that wraps around the entire world, kind of like the equator. First shown in chapter 48 of Oda’s One Piece manga – which the live-action Netflix show is based on – the Grand Line is split into two sections (Paradise and the New World). However, it is best known as the 'pirate's graveyard' as the ocean there is very unpredictable and difficult to sail across.

At the end of One Piece season 1, Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) exclaims he is going to the Grand Line, to which his shipmate informs him that it is extremely dangerous. But by Godoy’s comments, it sounds like that didn't stop him and The Straw Hat Crew will have to fight off a little more than wayward pirates next season.

During the set visit, the creator also saw more of his world come to life through props, costumes, and whole areas built around the manga he started writing over 25 years ago. "I saw so many things and was truly touched by everyone's dedication," said Oda.

As well as Godoy, One Piece also stars Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. New cast members include Charithra Chandran, Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Lera Abova, Mark Harelik, David Dastmalchian, and more.

The live-action show is written by both Matt Owens and Joe Tracz, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

One Piece season 2 hits Netflix sometime in 2025.