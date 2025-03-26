Netflix is rebooting Scooby-Doo as a live-action series from the producer of Supergirl and The Flash centered around a "supernatural murder" at a summer camp

Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action reboot on Netflix from executive producer Greg Berlanti

Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo looking at a giant key which is also a clue
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hanna-Barbera's classic cartoon Scooby-Doo is getting yet another fresh coat of paint in the form of an updated concept, this time from Netflix, who have announced a new live-action reimagining of the story that recasts Fred, Shaggy, Daphne, and Velma as kids attending and living around a summer camp.

Titled simply Scooby-Doo, the new show is executive produced by none other than Greg Berlanti, well-known as the producer behind DC comic adaptation shows including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and more, as well as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He'll be joined by production company Midnight Radio, consisting of producers Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, known for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bepop.

In the series, Shaggy and Daphne are pals attending a summer camp, while Velma is a townie living nearby, and Fred is a new kid in town with a mysterious past. They'll come together when they find Scooby, a Great Dane puppy who may be the key to solving a murder.

"A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog," reads the official logline for the Netflix streaming series. "During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

As fans well know, the classic Scooby-Doo almost never experienced anything to do with actual supernatural beings, instead unmasking various criminals pretending to be ghosts, monsters, and other magical creatures in order to further their schemes. We're expecting this could likely carry over to the new show as well, despite the outwardly supernatural set-up for the plot.

"One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells," says Berlanti in a statement. "Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

No planned premiere date for Netflix's Scooby-Doo has been announced.

