The One Piece anime has only been back for 3 episodes, but it's already throwing us into Luffy's most anticipated fight in 25 years

When Admiral Kizaru first arrives in One Piece, it's akin to the rest of the cast being touched by the hand of an indifferent god. Kizaru doesn't seek revenge, nor any passionate ideal. Instead, he's the cold, superpowered tool of bureaucracy, a government man here to essentially balance the budget. And that means ripping through everyone that stands in his way. The arc in which he initially appears, Sabaody Archipelago, is an inflection point in the series: The Straw Hat crew isn't just defeated but forcibly separated by obstacles that they never really stood a chance against. And Kizaru is a prime example of that overwhelming might.

Now, years later, Luffy prepares to take on Kizaru on Egghead Island. Luffy's gotten much stronger since Sabaody, while Kizaru has remained a nightmarish force for the World Government. There will be more emotionally-charged battles in the future, for sure, but there are very few that will match the importance of the upcoming fight.

Round two

(Image credit: Toei)

One thing that sets Kizaru apart from the other Admirals, past and present, is that he seemingly bears no sweeping mandate for the world, nor is he openly troubled by its state of affairs. Current Fleet Admiral Akainu wishes to implement "Absolute Justice" on everything in his purview. Former Admiral Aokiji was wracked with a particular sense of angst, both loyal to and troubled by his role. Current admirals Fujitora and Ryokugyu are dedicated to the protection of humanity and domination, respectively. But Kizaru remains remarkably laid back. He isn't irked by the rebellion of pirates, at least not visibly. Very rarely does his voice waver out of a tired drawl.

This doesn't change when confronted with past allegiances, deadly foes or uncertain odds. When Kizaru first lands on Sabaody, nonchalantly standing atop a cannonball, he's immediately confronted by almost half of the "supernovas" – young pirates that had become renowned for their strength on the Grand Line. Using his light powers, Kizaru dispenses of them without breaking a sweat. It's a marked difference from Luffy, too, who can't help but get emotional about most things. Luffy wears his heart and his beliefs on his (lack of) sleeves, and when faced with rivals, the situation often evolves into rambunctious clatter. In battle, he is pure intensity, a far cry from Kizaru's role as the Marines' guillotine.

There will certainly be more to come in the One Piece anime regarding Kizaru and his relationship to Vegapunk and Egghead Island, but right now, Kizaru and Luffy's role as opposite warriors makes this battle crucial. Especially when it comes to Luffy. Since the time Luffy first encountered Kizaru, his growth as a combatant has been plainly laid out. We've watched him achieve the trilogy of Gear 4 forms and then the deified Gear 5, along with various attributes like the use of Haki and, in Wano, "Ryuo." It's been a grueling trip marked by devastating losses (He was defeated by Kaido four times!) and hard-won triumphs.

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, Kizaru has done little more than wait by the side of his peers and superiors as their scalpel. Even in the films, like One Piece Film: Z (when he faces his former mentor) or Red, Kizaru's appearances are surgical. Cut out in the infection of piracy and skedaddle. The way the anime frames Kizaru's powers often differs from the typical awe-inspiring manner. Part of this is because light itself moves very fast, but it also means that Kizaru's appearance simply means doom. Those in Sabaody had little time to stare in wonder before he began his operation.

By taking him on now, Luffy gets the rare chance to rectify what happened on Sabaody. Previous duels with past foes, like Rob Lucci earlier in the Egghead Island arc, have usually come after Luffy has already solidified his position over them. When he escapes from Impel Down with Crocodile, the fact that Luffy has already pounded him up through the pavement once means that there's now a bit of an unspoken hierarchy. And when Bellamy re-emerges in Dressrosa, Luffy doesn't want to have to hurt him again. Kizaru, though, is a very physical representation of how far Luffy has come. To beat him means surpassing his former self and staying true to his affirmation of not letting his crew become separated like they were on Sabaody.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With One Piece entering its final round of story arcs, the promise of new, gigantic clashes lies ahead. Foes like the aforementioned Akainu and Blackbeard loom on the horizon, and while One Piece creator Eichiro Oda loves to shake things up, fans eagerly await Luffy's potential fights with both of them. But before he can get there, he must face Kizaru, a character who not only serves as an emblem of the structural challenges of the One Piece world, but as a barometer for Luffy's growth. Making it past him cements Luffy's comeback from his greatest defeat and sets up the beginning of his most dangerous journey yet.

One Piece is airing now, and to find out where to watch it, check out our One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule. We've also got all your needs covered with our guide on how to watch One Piece in order.