How to watch One Piece in order (TV shows and movies)

Want to watch One Piece in order? Well, you aren't alone. New episodes of the One Piece anime will return viewers to the escalating adventure of the current Egghead Arc and will take us into uncharted territory with some exciting new steps in the story. Of course, this return only adds to a run of over 1,100 episodes and more than two dozen movies and TV specials.

Naturally, that kind of size, and trying to figure out how to watch One Piece in order, can sound pretty intimidating to newcomers. That said, One Piece isn't just one of the best anime series ever made; it's also extremely accessible. And that's not just owed to the way that creator Eiichiro Oda has crafted his story, taking us from what begins as a relatively simple tale of escapism for its stretchy protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and slowly building on its vast mythology and sprawling base of characters.

He may start the series wanting to find the titular One Piece treasure to be 'King of the Pirates,' but Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew wind up meaning so much more. The story of One Piece is pretty uncomplicated, and by following the main anime, one can get all of the necessary story. There are many side films that aren't canon, and some that flirt with semi-canonicity. So, you won't be lost if you decide to just stick to the central show. If you need other anime guides, we also break down how to watch Bleach in order and Dragon Ball in order as well.

However, if you'd like to be a One Piece completionist, our guide on how to watch One Piece in order will help you set sail and chart your course.

How to watch One Piece in order

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

At this point, there is only a single One Piece anime (though that's set to change in a few years, and the live-action Netflix show also serves as an alternate take). That anime, though, is divided into a long line of sagas and story arcs, and the films and TV specials can be viewed between them or serve as more streamlined adaptations of them. This list will specify if a film or special retells a certain part of the story, just in case you don't feel like getting a refresher.

It will also point out where in the story a film can be most comfortably watched, so as not to spoil any powers or crew dynamics revealed in the anime. That said, most films are not made to neatly settle into the timeline, so their placement will be our best judgment call.

We'll also be defining which story arcs are considered "filler" (Still very fun, but not necessary for understanding the story) and which ones tie in to the movie that came out around the same time (Again, not necessary to the wider show, but are supplementary material for the film).

East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn (episodes 1-3)

Orange Town (episodes 4-8)

Syrup Village (episodes 9-18)

One Piece: The Movie

Baratie (episodes 19-30)

Arlong Park (episodes 31-44)

Episode of Nami special (abridged retelling of Arlong Park)

Loguetown (episodes 45, 48-53)

Buggy's Crew Adventure Chronicles (episodes 46-47)

Episode Special 1

Episode of East Blue special (abridged retelling of East Blue Saga)

Warship Island (Filler: episodes 54-61)

Clockwork Island Adventure film

Arabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain (episodes 62-63)

Whisky Peak (episodes 64-67)

Diary of Koby-Meppo (episodes 68 – 69)

Little Garden (episodes 70 – 77)

Drum Island (episodes 78 – 91)

Chopper's Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals film

Arabasta (episodes 92 – 130)

Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates film (abridged retelling of the Arabasta arc)

Post Arabasta (Filler: episodes 131 – 135)

Skypiea Saga

Goat Island (Filler: episodes 136 – 138)

Episode Special 2

Ruluka Island (Filler: episodes 139 – 143)

Dead End Adventure film

Jaya (episodes 144 – 152)

Skypiea (episodes 153 – 195)

Episode of Sky Island special (abridged retelling of Jaya and Skypiea)

G8 (Filler: episodes 196 – 206)

The Cursed Holy Sword film

Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land (episodes 207 – 219)

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island film

Episode Special 3

Ocean’s Dream (Filler: episodes 220 – 224)

Foxy’s Return (Filler: episodes 225 – 228)

The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle film

Water 7 (episodes 229 – 263)

Enies Lobby (episodes 264 – 290, 293 – 302, 304 – 312)

Episode of Merry special (abridged retelling of Water 7 and Enies Lobby)

Boss Luffy Historical Special (Filler: episodes 291 – 292, 303, 406 – 407)

Post-Enies Lobby (episodes 313 – 325)

Thriller Bark Saga

Ice Hunter (Filler: episodes 326 – 335)

Chopper Man Special (Filler: episode 336)

Thiller Bark (episodes 337 – 381)

Spa Island (Filler: episodes 382 – 384)

One Piece Film: Strong World film

Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago (episodes 385 – 405)

Amazon Lily (episodes 408 – 417)

Straw Hat’s Separation (episodes 418 – 421, 453 – 456)

Impel Down (episodes 422 – 425, 430 – 452)

Little East Blue (Filler meant to tie into the One Piece: Strong World film: episodes 426 – 429)

Marineford (episodes 457 – 489)

Post-War (episodes 490 – 491, 493 – 516)

Toriko Crossover (Filler: episode 492)

The Final Sea: The New World Saga

Fish-Man Island Saga

3D2Y special

Return to Sabaody (episodes 517 – 522)

One Piece Fan Letter special

Fish-Man Island (episodes 523 – 541, 543 – 574)

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura film (retelling of Drum Island, though with many changes)

Episode of Luffy special

One Piece Film: Z film

Toriko Crossover (Filler: episode 542)

One Piece Log - Fish-Man Island Saga (Re-animated version of Fish-Man Island Saga, episodes 1 – 21)

Dressrosa Saga

Z’s Ambition (Filler meant to tie into One Piece Film: Z: Episodes 575 – 578)

Adventure of Nebulandia special

Punk Hazard (episodes 579 – 589, 591 – 625)

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover (Filler: episode 590)

Caesar Retrieval (Filler: episodes 626 – 628)

Dressrosa (episodes 629 – 746)

Episode of Sabo special (abridged retelling of a portion of Post War and Dressrosa)

Heart of Gold special

One Piece Film: Gold film

Whole Cake Island Saga

Silver Mine (Filler meant to tie into One Piece Film: Gold: episodes 747 – 750)

One Piece: Stampede film

Zou (episodes 751 – 779)

Marine Rookie (Filler: episodes 780 – 782)

Whole Cake Island (episodes 783 – 877)

Reverie (episodes 878 – 889)

Wano Saga

Wano Country (episodes 890 – 894, 897 – 906, 908 – 1028, 1031 – 1085)

Cidre Guild (Filler meant to tie into One Piece Stampede: episodes 895 – 896)

Anime 20 th Anniversary Special (Filler: episode 907)

Anniversary Special (Filler: episode 907) Uta’s Past (Filler meant to tie into One Piece Film: Red: episodes 1029 – 1030)

One Piece Film: Red film

Final Saga

Egghead (episodes 1086 – Present)

Are the One Piece movies canon?

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

Sort of. None of them need to be watched in order to comprehend the plot of the series. But certain aspects do tie into the mythology of the story in ways that aren’t necessarily rejected by the show.

For example, the powerful villainous pirate Shiki does exist in the wider One Piece world and has been involved in its backstory. But the present-day events of the film in which he majorly features, One Piece: Strong World, do not intrude upon, nor do they necessarily fit into the anime storyline.

Another example is Uta, a character introduced in One Piece Film: Red that is also canon thanks to her cameos in the manga. However, the events of One Piece Film: Red don’t neatly align with where it would need to fall in the narrative, so the film itself isn’t fully canon. So are the One Piece films canon? About as much as you personally want them to be.

Where to watch One Piece

(Image credit: Tomohito Ohsaki, Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation)

Sadly, this is where it gets tricky. The entirety of the One Piece anime is currently available on Crunchyroll, as are a majority of the TV specials (3D2Y, Episode of Sabo, Adventure of Nebulandia, Heart of Gold, Episode of East Blue, Episode of Skypiea and One Piece Fan Letter.).

However, only a scant selection of the movies (One Piece Film: Gold, One Piece Stampede, and One Piece Film: Red) are currently offered. That said, the recent addition of the complete selection of Dragon Ball films gives us hope that more will be available in the future.

Netflix has picked up the slack in a few places. Along with having the anime and the live action series, they have some of the films that Crunchyroll lacks like The Desert Princess and the Pirates, Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura, One Piece Film: Strong World, and One Piece Film: Z. Still, many of the early films and specials remain unavailable in North America, with no recent hints as to their potential release.

In the UK, the vast majority of episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Luckily, the slim pickings of One Piece films that are legally available won’t hamper your ability to understand or grasp the full potential of One Piece’s story. Though there are certain parts of the movies that tie into discoveries made in the original story, none are truly canon. But nearly all of them are exciting and as you’ll discover when you finish the One Piece anime, having more One Piece, canon or otherwise, is never a bad time. Enjoy the journey!

