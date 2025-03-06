The trailer for the lost Powerpuff Girls live-action series has been recovered after two years – and it's a camp fever dream that feels like something you should only discover at 2am on Adult Swim

The show was scrapped in 2023 after creative overhauls

Powerpuff Girls
(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Two years after it was scrapped, the trailer for the CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series has been leaked – and it's just what you'd expect from the screenwriter of Juno and Jennifer's Body.

The show, titled Powerpuff, was based on the popular Cartoon Network animated series and would have followed the superpowered trio as disillusioned twenty-somethings. Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault were set to play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, before Bennet dropped out due to scheduling issues. Diablo Cody co-wrote the pilot with Veronica Mars' Heather Regnier.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, the girls leave their crime-fighting days behind them after a fatal accident kills Mojo Jojo. Seven years later, though, darkness threatens Townsville once more and the trio reluctantly reunite.

The show was first announced to be in development in 2020 and was ordered to pilot in 2021. Later that same year, it was reported that the episode would undergo a creative overhaul. "The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss," CW boss Mark Pedowitz said at the time. "We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn’t work." In 2023, it was announced that the project had been scrapped.

However, another of Cody's projects may be getting another lease of life: Jennifer's Body star Amanda Seyfried recently teased that a sequel may be in the works. "I think we’re making another one," she said. "I didn’t confirm it! I said, 'I think,'" she added, winking. "We’re working on it!"

For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new TV shows hitting the small screen in 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

