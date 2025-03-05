16 years after it was released, cult '00s horror movie may be getting a surprise sequel: "We're working on it"

A sequel to Jennifer's Body is in the works – according to Amanda Seyfried, anyway.

"I think we’re making another one," the actor told a fan at a recent screening of her new movie Seven Viels (via TikTok). "I didn’t confirm it! I said, 'I think,'" she added, winking. "We’re working on it!"

Released back in 2009, Jennifer's Body stars Seyfried and Megan Fox as high schooler best friends Needy and Jennifer. Needy is insecure and nerdy, while Jennifer is more confident, more popular – and possessed, following a satanic ritual gone wrong, which has turned her into a (literal) maneater.

When Needy finds out Jennifer is behind a recent spate of murdered male students, she sets out to put a stop to her antics once and for all. The movie was written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, who's since worked on TV shows like Yellowjackets and The Terror.

The movie wasn't a hit with critics when it was first released and has a score of 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, in the decade-and-a-half since, Jennifer's Body has become an underground hit and achieved cult classic status among predominantly young, female horror fans.

"I wanna do a sequel! I am not done with Jennifer’s Body," Cody told Bloody Disgusting last year. "I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet."

