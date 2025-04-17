Twisted Metal season 2 takes aim at drawn-out reveals with release date trailer, shares first look at Mayhem, Vermin, and Dollface
Twisted Metal season 2 hits Peacock this summer
A new look at Twisted Metal season 2 has arrived – and with a release date in tow.
A release date announcement trailer has arrived, as well as a slew of first-look photos of some of this season's new characters, including Lisa Gilroy as Vermin, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem, Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm, and Tiana Okoye as Dollface.
Michael James Shaw is on the cast list, but his character has yet to be revealed – which leads us to believe he's playing none other than Axel.
In the brief season 2 teaser clip, John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) wait as Anthony Carrigan's Calypso rather dramatically opens a pair of sliding doors to reveal the season's July 31 release date. You can check out the video and photos below.
Twisted Metal, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, stars Mackie as John Doe, a milkman with amnesia, who must deliver a mysterious package with unknown contents across an apocalyptic United States.
The action series, which hit Peacock back in 2023, was created by Deadpool franchise writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith.
Twisted Metal season 2 is set to hit Peacock on July 31. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game adaptations.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
