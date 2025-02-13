First trailer for Twisted Metal season 2 starring Anthony Mackie teases the wildest character from the video game yet

Twisted Metal Season 2 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Twisted Metal season 2 has arrived - and it teases a perplexing character from the video game series.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we get a formal introduction to Anthony Carrigan's Calypso - a brand new villain in season 2. In the final seconds of the trailer, we see a mysterious mechanical hand that belongs to none other than Axel, a character from the video game series whose body is quite literally a mechanical harness connected to a pair of giant tractor tires mounted with a pair of missile launchers.

We don't yet know who's playing Axel, but we do know that Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, Saylor Bell Curda, Michael James Shaw, and Lisa Gilroy have been added to the cast for season 2. WWE Superstars Omos, Cedric Alexander, and Apollo Crews reportedly all auditioned for the role of Axe.

Twisted Metal, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, stars Mackie as John Doe, a milkman with amnesia, who must deliver a mysterious package with unknown contents across an apocalyptic United States. The action series, which hit Peacock back in 2023, was created by Deadpool franchise writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith.

Twisted Metal season 2 is set to hit Peacock this summer. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game adaptations.