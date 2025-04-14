Death haunts Ellie and Joel in new horror-themed The Last of Us season 2 trailer featuring Seraphites, a new look at Isaac, and another Bloater
New The Last of Us season 2 trailer teases what else is to come
The Last of Us season 2 has returned with an explosive first episode, reminding us why it is one of the best shows on Max. But it looks like the best is still yet to come as HBO has dropped a new trailer teasing the rest of the season.
The new clip opens with Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking at Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) new moth tattoo, which he finds out later actually represents death rather than the message of "change and growth" he first thought. It seems as though Ellie’s dark past and the events of season 1 is still haunting her. The rest of the video inrodices us to the group’s new enemy, a cultish clan with shaved heads called Seraphites – pulled directly from the game. Watch the full trailer below.
In one scene, new character Isaac (Jeffrey White) is questioning one Seraphite, asking him why they are attacking the WLF, who may or may not turn out to be the bad guys. But the backwards bow and arrow-wielding opposition is not the only thing the WLF has to worry about as they make their way to the snowy landscape of Seattle, as the clip gives us another look at this season’s new type of infected, a bloater.
The Last of Us season 2 episode 1, titled 'Future Days', opens 5 whole years after the events of season 1, and sees Ellie and Joel living a somewhat happier life in Jackson, Wyoming, despite their strained relationship. The new episode also introduced us to some fresh characters, including Isabela Merced’s Dina and Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, as well as some The Last of Us Part II game nods, such as Eugene. We won’t spoil anything else for you here in case you haven’t watched the episode, but make sure to read our The Last of Us season 2 review before you tune in.
Based on the widely popular second game by Naughty Dog, season 2 also stars Catherine O’Hara, Gabriel Luna, Young Mazino. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann serve as showrunners.
The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 is out now, with new episodes dropping weekly – see our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule for exact timings. For more, see our list of the best new video game adaptations, or keep up with other upcoming TV shows.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.