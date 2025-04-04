The Last of Us season 2 release schedule: When does episode 1 premiere on Max?
Here's how and when to watch TLOU season 2
The Last of Us season 2 is almost upon us - and we're ready to rejoin Joel and Ellie in a dystopian Jackson, Wyoming full of horses, snow, and infected.
It's been a two-year wait since season 1, and this time around there's a slightly different episode count - in addition to that five-year time jump. We've got all the info below on when the episodes air, how many episodes are in season 2, and where you can stream the new season.
You can also check out our ever-growing list of all the upcoming video game adaptations.
The Last of Us season 2 release date: what time the first episode on Max?
The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 premieres on April 13 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. That's 2:00 AM in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
For other regions, please use the time zone converter.
The Last of Us season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?
The Last of Us season 2 will premiere in April and run through May. While season 1 had nine episodes, season 2 is a bit shorter in length with seven episodes.
The Last of Us season 2 adapts The Last of Us Part 2 video game, so we can expect at least two more seven-episode seasons to follow.
The Last of Us season 2 release schedule is as follows:
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 1: April 13, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: April 20, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: April 27, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 4: May 4, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 5: May 11, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 6: May 18, 2025
- The Last of Us season 2 episode 7: May 25, 2025
Where can I watch The Last of Us season 2?
In the US, The Last of Us season 2 can be watched on HBO and streamed on Max. In the UK, The Last of Us season 2 can be watched on Sky Atlantic and streamed on NOW.
How many episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are there?
The Last of Us season 2 has a total of seven episodes, each around an hour in length. This is a bit different than season 1, which had nine episodes that were each around an hour in length.
