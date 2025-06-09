After 2 years and 10 episodes, Twisted Metal season 2 finally gives us the high-octane tournament everyone's been expecting

A new look at Twisted Metal season 2 has arrived – and fans of the franchise can rest assured knowing that season 2 will finally showcase the best part of the video game.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) arranges a tournament where John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) face off against Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett and Jason Seanoa). This is our first time seeing a tournament, which is a pretty central part of the game.

The Twisted Metal tournament is also the central focus of season 2. Per the official synopsis, the second season follows John Doe and Quiet as they "try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike; things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface."

New additions to the season 2 cast include Lisa Gilroy as Vermin, Patty Guggenheim as Raven, Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem, Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm, and Tiana Okoye as Dollface. A previous teaser trailer showed us a glimpse at Axel, though we don't quite know what actor is playing him yet (It might be Michael Shaw, since his name is on the cast list, but we'll just have to wait and see.)

Twisted Metal season 2 is set to hit Peacock on July 31. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game adaptations.