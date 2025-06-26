Ironheart stars come as close as Marvel will allow to spoiling a major cameo, promising one of the "elite actors of our time" will show up next week

In a unique move, two of Ironheart's stars have addressed an upcoming cameo appearance from an unknown "elite" actor – and it's probably who you think it is.

In an interview with ET Online, Riri Williams actor Dominique Thorne and The Hood actor Anthony Ramos dance around the identity of the major cameo, but are happy to mention it's someone that Marvel fans have been waiting a considerable amount of time for.

"I do think it's the best boost of encouragement you can get when I did learn he would be introduced in Ironheart. Of course, we know how much the fans and how long the fans have been waiting for that. For it to be in this show that they get him? Let's go."

Ramos added, "He's one of the elite actors of our time. That also helps!"

Marvel's social media presence hasn't exactly dampened expectations in recent days. Its reveal of Ironheart's episode titles pays particular attention to a highlighted 'M' in the final batch of episodes – with fans believing that points towards devilish villain Mephisto rocking up next week.

Mephisto has long been talked about in Marvel circles, either in terms of pulling the strings in witchy adventures (such as Agatha All Along and, infamously, WandaVision), or as an introduction to the more hellish side of the MCU in something like Doctor Strange or Spider-Man. For now, though, we'll have to wait until Ironheart creeps towards its finale to see if the devil really is in the details.

