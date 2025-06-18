Marvel fans have been convinced Mephisto is showing up since WandaVision, but Ironheart's clue-filled tease might finally be a sign it's really happening

Marvel fans have been convincing themselves of Mephisto's imminent introduction to the MCU since WandaVision, the Marvel Phase 4 show that looked to be setting up the devil's arrival – only for it to become clear that it was just everyone's imaginations were running away with them.

But now, it might finally be happening. Marvel posted a breakdown of Ironheart's episode titles, which are: 'Take Me Home,' 'Will the Real Natalie Please Stand Up?', 'We in Danger, Girl,' 'Bad Magic,' 'Karma's a Glitch,' and 'The Past is the Past.'

Riri’s notebook = unlocked. 🔓 Check out the official #Ironheart episode guide and stream on @DisneyPlus starting June 24. pic.twitter.com/cIJrILXbAiJune 17, 2025

Nothing there particularly screams Mephisto, until you look closer. Zoom in on the 'M' in 'Karma.' Notice anything strange? It's double lined with red…

A red 'M' certainly screams Mephisto to us, who after all is red, and whose name begins with an M. Plus, look above the episode titles, and you'll see a sketch relating to what looks to be magic of some kind, tying into the trailer that featured Riri using mystical powers.

But, we're definitely open to the idea that we've been swept up in Mephisto fever all over again, and we'll once again be disappointed when episode 5 comes and goes without even a hint of devilry.

Still, this one feels like a more solid clue than we've ever had before. We'll just have to wait and see…

Ironheart arrives on Disney Plus from June 24 in the US and June 25 in the UK, and it will bring Marvel Phase 5 to a close.

