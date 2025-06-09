Marvel's Ironheart isn't just Iron Man meets Wakanda tech as the latest trailer reveals an unexpected third ingredient: magic

A new trailer for Marvel's Ironheart streaming series has dropped, and it takes Riri Williams in a new direction, infusing an element of magic into her story - and even into her armor. It's an interesting choice that seems to stem from her demonic enemy in the show, the Hood.

Here's the trailer:

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It sure does look like Riri is empowering her armor with some level of magic, right down to the same kind of energy signature we've seen from Doctor Strange's spells. That's a new element for Ironheart - in comics, her armor is purely technological, built with tech of her own invention that rivals that of Tony Stark.

That's similar to the version of Ironheart we saw debut in Black Panther: World of Wakanda, in which she first builds a makeshift suit of armor before using Wakandan tech to build new, bleeding edge armor.

However, it appears that her clash with the Hood, which forms the main plotline of the show, will lead her into new territory, with the Hood's demonic powers pushing her to incorporate magic into her armor in order to defeat him.

Though Riri herself doesn't have any history as a magic user in comics, she does have a history with the demonic forces of the Marvel Universe.

During her time with the teen hero team the Champions, Riri was among several members of the team who became possessed by Blackheart, the son of the devilish Mephisto, who forced his thralls to fight their teammates before they broke free of his control.

Ironheart hits Disney Plus on June 24. It's the last project in Marvel Phase 5, with Fantastic Four kicking off Marvel Phase 6 in July. Avengers: Doomsday follows in 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming in 2027.