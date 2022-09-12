The Hood - the new MCU supervillain's history and powers explained

At Disney's D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made a slew of announcements about upcoming MCU movies and streaming series, including the upcoming Ironheart. In a new trailer for the series, Anthony Ramos plays the Hood, a Marvel villain whose powers are initially stolen from a demon.

In the comics, the Hood, AKA Parker Robbins, has faced off against several Marvel heroes, including the New Avengers. Although the Hood hasn't fought directly with Riri Williams, the titular star of the Ironheart series, both characters appear in Invincible Iron Man #600 (opens in new tab), written by Brian Michael Bendis.

However, he also has ties to other existing MCU characters: Kingpin and Hawkeye. There are plenty of ways for the Hood to enter the MCU through the Ironheart series.

But who exactly is the Hood, and what are his powers? Here's everything you need to know about Ramos's supervillain role.

Dark Reign: The Hood #4 cover by Marko Djurdjevic (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who is Ironheart villain the Hood, AKA Parker Robbins?

The Hood, AKA Parker Robbins, was created by Brian K. Vaughan and artists Kyle Hotz and Eric Powell in 2002. His first appearance was in a self-titled MAX (Marvel's adult-oriented imprint) limited series that summer, wherein he went from being a petty thief to the Hood after he defeated a demonic servant of Doctor Strange's arch-enemy Dormammu and stole his cloak and boots.

Parker gained superpowers by stealing from the demon and quickly made a name for himself in New York City's criminal underworld. Eventually, he formed his own crime syndicate and became part of the Marvel Universe Cabal as a powerful supervillain.

In some ways, Parker's upbringing trained him for a life of crime. His father was close with Kingpin, and as a child, Parker witnessed a fight between Daredevil and Elektra (back when they were sometimes-a adversaries and not spouses) which stuck with him for years. After his father died and his mother became hospitalized with severe cognitive damage, he turned to crime due to lack of direction and purpose.

Although he at one point held court over every criminal in New York, the Hood has since faced multiple instances behind bars, and as of spring 2022 is still attempting to regain his power. His most recent appearance was in Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 (opens in new tab), which will be followed by the Mary Jane & Black Cat Dark Web limited series hitting shelves in December.

New Avengers #58 cover by Stuart Immonen, Wade Von Grawbadger, and Dave McCaig (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What are the Hood's powers?

Upon stealing from the servant of Dormammu, Parker Robbins gained the superpowers teleportation, invisibility, and levitation. When he wears the boots he stole, he can walk on air, and when he wears the cloak and holds his breath at the same time, he can turn invisible. The cloak also allows him to see through certain illusions, and when under duress, he gains super physical strength and speed.

The Hood briefly loses these powers when Titania destroys his cloak in 2016's Avengers: Standoff!, but regains them after making a pact with an unnamed demon during Civil War II. Now, the Hood can also channel his magical abilities through his guns, which he uses as a focus (almost like a wand). He doesn't need the pistols themselves to do damage.

During 2020's Hawkeye: Freefall, Clint Barton made a deal with Count Nefaria to strip the Hood of his cloak, effectively removing his powers once more.

In the one-shot Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1, Parker blackmails Black Cat with a threat to murder both Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson if she doesn't agree to get his cloak back so he can regain his supernatural abilities. Felicia and Mary Jane successfully track down the cloak, which has been consumed by a bag demon. Upon returning it to Parker, he is also consumed by the bag demon, presumably removing him from the Marvel Universe - though Parker Robbins has found himself seemingly consumed by demonic forces before, and still managed to come back.

Ironheart #1 art by Kevin Libranda, Luciano Vecchio, Geoffo, and Matt Milla (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What role will the Hood play in the MCU's Ironheart?

The Hood's introduction to the MCU means another magic user is entering the fray, as he has limited knowledge of the mystic arts and - when in possession of his cloak - can perform some sorcery. This is in line with the MCU's overall shift toward more magic in Phase 4, which will seemingly continue in Phase 5.

Phase 5 will also mark the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. As mentioned above, seeing Daredevil and Elektra fight as a child had a huge impact on the Hood, so it seems possible that we'll see him make multiple appearances after his Ironheart debut.

Ironheart will debut in late 2023 on Disney Plus.

Not sure who Ironheart is? Here's everything you need to know about upcoming MCU star Riri Williams.