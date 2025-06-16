Ironheart will go to "uncomfortable" places for viewers, "almost in the vein of Walter White or Tony Soprano"

Almost three years after she was introduced to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams is set to return to our screens in Disney Plus series Ironheart.

The MIT student and inventor prodigy takes center stage in the new show, and it sounds like we're going to delve pretty deep into her psyche – in a way that executive producer Sev Ohanian compares to some of TV's greatest antiheroes.

"Riri is brilliant yet flawed and finds herself going down a path that I'm not sure we've quite seen in the MCU," Ohanian says in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, June 18.

"She kind of breaks bad in the show, and we go to some uncomfortable places for audiences that I think will be really fun to explore, almost in the vein of Walter White from Breaking Bad or Tony Soprano."

Set after the events of 2022's Black Panther sequel, the show will see Riri return home to Chicago and cross paths with Parker Robbins, AKA the Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), who introduces her to dark arts and magic. Clashing with her own talent for manipulating technology, Riri finds herself on a path of danger and adventure.

Ironheart releases on Disney Plus on June 24. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine , which will be available from Wednesday, June 18. Here's the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cover you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...