Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?

Features
By published

Has Daredevil just introduced a new superhero to the MCU?

Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, 'Sic Semper Systema,' is something of a transitional instalment. In it, both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk find themselves pulled back towards their old lives as Daredevil and the Kingpin respectively. Meanwhile, a serial killer is stalking the streets of New York, and Frank Castle finally prepares to step out of the shadows.

We're not here to talk about any of those characters, however. We're here to discuss the young woman introduced at the start of the episode. This is Hector's niece, Angela Del Toro, as played by Camila Rodriguez – a character with a pretty significant history in Marvel Comics, as the second hero to bear the name White Tiger.

Who is Angela Del Toro in Marvel Comics?

Angela Del Toro - the second White Tiger.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Angela Del Toro is a child of New York City, who grew up hearing all about her uncle's exploits as White Tiger. Her way of helping people was quite different, however: she joined the NYPD and served as an officer for several years, before moving to the FBI.

When tragedy struck and her uncle Hector was first wrongfully convicted of murder, and then shot dead, however, she ended up in possession of his mystical Amulets of Power. Leaving the FBI she decided to become a superhero, turning to Matt Murdock – at this point in the comics publicly outed as Daredevil – and Black Widow for help.

After several years working as a hero, however, things took a sinister turn when Murdock was made a target of ninja clan/cult The Hand, which had also set its sights on Matt's friends and allies. Angela was assassinated by Lady Bullseye, then resurrected as a Hand operative. While Carlos LaMuerto – AKA Black Tarantula – was seemingly able to cure Angela, it was later revealed that she was still very much evil, as was Matt who was possessed by a demon!

This period of Daredevil comics is pretty wild – Matt murders Bullseye in cold blood before the demon inside him is finally banished, while the still corrupted Angela goes on to stab Black Tarantula in the back (literally as well as figuratively), throwing him off a roof and leaving him for dead. Eventually, however, she is captured and thrown in jail and stripped of her powers.

This isn't the end of Angela's story, however. In prison she encounters the Maker, who gives her some Amulets of Power from an alternate universe. She uses these to fight Hector's sister Ava – now inhabiting the role of White Tiger. She wins and becomes more powerful than ever. In a later rematch, however, Ava is able to destroy Angela's Amulets of Power, an act that finally frees her from The Hand's evil influence once and for all.

Who is Angela Del Toro in the MCU?

Camila Rodriguez as Angela.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As yet we know relatively little about the role that Angela will play in Daredevil: Born Again. There are a few immediate differences between this version of the character and her comic book counterpart: she's younger here and has an antagonistic relationship to the police, who she rightly believes killed her uncle.

There's still reason to believe that she may take on the mantle of the White Tiger, however. It's very noticeable that the scene immediately before her introduction shows Hector's suit and his amulet being bagged up and locked away. Perhaps these will make their way to Angela sometime this season or next, just as they do in the comics.

Whatever the case, Camila Rodriguez is terrific in the scene and her introduction here feels significant and, just perhaps, like a sign of things to come.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

See more TV Shows Features
Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again - The comic history of the White Tiger, the MCU's newest vigilante
Heather Glenn in the comics and Heather Glenn in the Daredevil: Born Again streaming show.
Who is Heather Glenn in Daredevil: Born Again? The troubled comics history of Matt Murdock's new love
Daredevil: Born Again
Who killed [SPOILER] in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?
Frank pins Matt against the wall.
Daredevil: Born Again: All the Easter eggs, cameos, and references
Daredevil leaping into action by Chris Samnee
Who is Daredevil? Everything you ever wanted to know about Marvel's Man Without Fear before Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again
Who is BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again?
Latest in Marvel Comics
Ghost Rider facing down Galactus
Ghost Rider takes on Galactus in the Marvel Universe's most one-sided fist fight this summer
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1
Christopher Priest returns to Black Panther after 22 years alongside Marvel Knights architect Joe Quesada for a story that foretells the future of the Marvel Universe
Nova&#039;s helmet sitting among rubble
Jonathan Hickman will "revolutionize Marvel's galactic canon" in a new event that brings in the Hulks, Black Panther, Nova, and more
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Latest in Features
Angela Del Toro as White Tiger in Marvel Comics
Who is Angela in Daredevil: Born Again?
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days
Boro and Alta sit on a bench together in Wanderstop
"It's OK for me to move on": Years after scoring Minecraft, composer C418's latest project is about running a cozy tea shop with a "stupidly complex music system"
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
More about marvel comics
Ghost Rider facing down Galactus

Ghost Rider takes on Galactus in the Marvel Universe's most one-sided fist fight this summer
Phoenix #12

Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
Ghost Rider facing down Galactus

Ghost Rider takes on Galactus in the Marvel Universe's most one-sided fist fight this summer
See more latest
Most Popular
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I've played 40 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, so please learn from my biggest mistake and pay attention to Knowledge
Hot Fuzz
The 35 greatest 2000s action movies
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Naoe wearing a hood and standing below a cherry blossom tree
PSA: Clear out your storage space, because Assassin's Creed Shadows' world is so pretty you'll be taking screenshots for days
Boro and Alta sit on a bench together in Wanderstop
"It's OK for me to move on": Years after scoring Minecraft, composer C418's latest project is about running a cozy tea shop with a "stupidly complex music system"
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
33 players swarm into a level in 33 Immortals
33 Immortals' 33-player co-op roguelike chaos keeps pulling me back, and its early access is on Xbox Game Pass today
Demona confronting Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Angela
Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman digs into why Demona is the "single most dangerous character" in the entire franchise ahead of her new solo comic
Silent Hill 2
After Silent Hill 2 helped Bloober Team redeem itself, is the once-controversial studio poised to become horror's latest darling?
Titus in Warhammer Space Marine 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 promises to "redefine the standards of third-person action games," but I'd rather it fix Space Marine 2's biggest problem
The Knight Bus, T.rex Skeleton, AT-AT Driver Helmet, and Ferarri F1 Technic set divided by white lines, with a yellow GamesRadar+ &#039;new Lego&#039; badge in the middle.
New Lego sets in March 2025, from F1 to Jurassic Park