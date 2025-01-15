Daredevil: Born Again - The comic history of the White Tiger, the MCU's newest vigilante

The new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again brings the classic Netflix streaming series back with a new life on Disney Plus, with some more superhero polish, but apparently just as much blood and violence as the darkly edgy original series.

And alongside a look at the new Daredevil suit in action, Wilson Fisk as mayor, and serial killer villain Muse, the trailer also treats us to a glimpse of one of the MCU's newest heroes who will make his debut in Born Again: White Tiger.

Since the character first debuted exactly 50 years ago in 1975, multiple heroes have taken up the mantle of the White Tiger. But the one in Daredevil: Born Again will be the original, Hector Ayala, portrayed by actor Kamar de los Reyes in what will tragically turn out to be his posthumous final role, as he passed away in late 2023 after filming his part for the show.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hector Ayala first appeared in 1975's Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu #19, a black and white anthology magazine which also featured the adventures of Shang-Chi, Iron Fist, and other martial arts oriented characters.

Created by writer Bill Mantlo and legendary artist George Pérez, who shared the hero's Puerto Rican heritage, Ayala was a street smart vigilante who used the power of three so-called Jade Tiger amulets which originated in Iron Fist's heavenly city of K'un-Lun to gain superhuman strength and agility.

However, the power of the Jade Tiger amulets came with a catch - they were addictive, with Ayala becoming hooked on the energy they channeled from the mystical Tiger God. Though he did retire for a time, he later returned to crimefighting, but only briefly, as he was soon accused of a murder he didn't commit.

Hiring none other than Matt Murdock as his attorney, Ayala sets about defending himself. But before Murdock could present the evidence that would get Hector Ayala off the hook, he's shot and killed, leaving the power of the Jade Tiger amulet and the mantle of the White Tiger dormant.

Other White Tigers would come and go over the years, including a version who was actually a white bengal tiger who was evolved into a human woman by the High Evolutionary, and a man named Kasper Cole who would also eventually go on to operate as an unauthorized version of the Black Panther.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The third White Tiger is Hector Ayala's niece, Angela del Toro, who also used the Jade Tiger amulets and who had an involvement with Daredevil before being corrupted by the Hand. The current White Tiger is Ava Ayala, the younger sister of Hector Ayala, who takes up her brother's identity as a teen hero who begins her training alongside the other young metahumans of the now defunct Avengers Academy.

Though she at first possesses only one Jade Tiger amulet, it winds up merging with the others to form a single, extra-powerful White Tiger amulet after a battle between Ava and her niece, Angela del Toro, her predecessor as the White Tiger. Along with the Avengers Academy, Ava has also been a full-fledged Avenger, though she hasn't been a main character in a while.

Given Hector Ayala's comic book history, it's not totally out of left field to imagine that we might see Ava Ayala or another character become his successor as White Tiger in the MCU by the time Daredevil: Born Again finishes up, especially considering actor Kamar de los Reyes' untimely passing, which sadly echoes that of his character.

And with a version of the Young Avengers already forming, it's not impossible that a character like Ava Ayala could be introduced to follow in her older brother's footsteps, and potentially be recruited by Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who has already brought in Kate Bishop/Hawkeye as part of her burgeoning team of young heroes.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney Plus.

