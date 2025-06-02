Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes photo sets up return of another major Marvel character

A new photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again gives us our first look at the second iteration of masked vigilante White Tiger.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 below!

Another behind-the-scenes photo from Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has hit the internet, and this time it's of Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) in what appears to be a homemade White Tiger costume.

In Daredevil: Born Again season 1, Hector Ayala dons the suit but doesn't have much screentime before being killed by one of Fisk's cronies. Angela is adamant about continuing her uncle Hector's legacy, going so far as to investigate the various missing persons cases around the city – which gets her captured by Muse (later revealed to be actor Hunter Doohan) and rescued by Daredevil.

Angela becomes the next iteration of White Tiger in the comics, so we had a sneaking feeling it would happen in the show. It's also worth pointing out that there is another vigilante in the photo, donning a red mask and brown wig. Some fans wondered whether or not this was Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), as other behind-the-scenes photos have shown her wearing a red wig, with others wondering if the mysterious person has some connection to Elektra. Only time will tell.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 does not yet have a release date, though it's expected to premiere sometime in 2026.