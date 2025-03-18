New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes photo sees Karen Page actor Deborah Ann Woll wearing an absolutely baffling wig

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is underway

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Disney)

Some new photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 have hit the internet - and they're interesting, that's for sure.

In the photos, which can be viewed below, Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page, is seen donning a rather cheap-looking, red wig - and given that she's blonde in the comics, we're not sure what the context here could be. Charlie Cox is also smiling, standing next to her (which is a surprise given what transpires in the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again). Either way, we're ready for what shenanigans are to come in the hit show's second season. You can check out the photos below.

The revival show was initially conceived as an 18-episode legal procedural that saw Matt Murdock spending more time in the courtroom and less as Daredevil - and did not include the return of Matt's best friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Woll). After an overhaul by Kevin Feige and co., the series was split into two nine-episode seasons.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane returns to helm the second season, with Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson returning as lead directors. We don't know too much about the second season just yet, given that season 1 is still airing.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

