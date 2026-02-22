Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will introduce a Karen Page "you haven't seen before", says showrunner: "In my mind, she's never been a sidekick"

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is almost upon us, bringing with it a New York that is now ruled over by Vincent D'Onofrio's villainous Kingpin. Matt Murdock isn't going to take that lying down, of course. He'll be leading the fight back against Kingpin's corruption with help from Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), his former-girlfriend who returned to the series at the end of season one.

Don't expect Karen to be exactly the same person as in the original Netflix run of the show, mind... In the latest issue of SFX magazine, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane broke down the larger role that the character will play in the new season.

"When I came into season one and Karen was originally not a big part of the narrative – or no part of it at all – I was like, 'Guys, guys, guys, we can't do that!'" said Scardapane. "Karen's got to be a part of this world for a lot of reasons, and we didn't have as much of her as I would have liked in season one. In season two, the evolution of Karen Page feels so on path with everything that's come before. In my mind – and in Debs's mind – she's never been a sidekick; she's never been a girlfriend. She's always been somebody who both mirrors and pushes Murdock – not always in the best way."

Scardapane went on to describe the show's fresh take on the character as "a blast," and a development influenced by Deborah Ann Woll herself.

"It's a curveball that you haven't seen before. The great thing is we got to talk to her about it in season one, before we started getting into the real nitty-gritty of season two. Her input adds to what we do in the writers' room and by the time you come out at the end you're like, 'Whoa, this actually makes sense!' I think fans are really going to dig this Karen Page. The events of Mayor Fisk's rise prompt people to take sides, and some of them have to take sides pretty vigorously."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus from March 24.

