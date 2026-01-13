Dispatch season 2 isn't even confirmed, but I'm already wondering how it could handle the battle of the best girl

As head of the Brunette Blazer fan club, I must admit something before the grand jury of Dispatch fans: I never liked Visi all that much. That said, I still wanted what was best for her at the end of Dispatch, which is why I felt unbelievably gaslit when she ended up turning on my Robert (albeit after killing his greatest foe – which I construe as a parting gift).

My ending was still a happy one, with the Z Team celebrating a victory and Coupe back among our ranks after a brief return to her villain beat. Life went on, with or without Invisigal on-side. When I replayed the game and romanced the "misunderstood" Visi, I expected her good ending to be… well, different. Or at the very least result in a markedly different outcome for Robert in general.

But the truth is, the only difference is who I'm kissing before the credits roll. Despite its multiple ending variants, a hypothetical Dispatch season 2 – which hasn't officially been confirmed yet – doesn't have a lot of cleanup to do after all, even if it makes either one of these endings canon.



Warning: Spoilers and analysis of Dispatch's endings ahead!