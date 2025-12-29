The Hundred Line's "Spiderverse"-inspired 100 endings might continue to grow, the Danganronpa creator tells me: "You'll end up with quite a Frankenstein's monster of a game in the end – but I absolutely have the ambition to make that"

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy is the game I've put the most hours into this year at (appropriately) 100 hours. And for good reason. This isn't just a story-heavy strategy RPG – which plays not unlike XCOM – from some of the most renowned writers in the Japanese gaming industry (Too Kyo Ganmes, formed in 2017, is made up of developers who have worked across Danganronpa, Zero Escape, and more), but one that packs 100 endings across 22 routes. It takes a lot of time to see them all, and I'm only just beginning to zero in on mopping up the last few.

It'd be easy to see this description of The Hundred Line and write-off its sheer size as something of a gimmick, but it's anything but – each route is radically different to each other, all while expanding on world building and propping up the other storylines. With one lengthy main route to get through that's more story and battle centric without branching paths, the first 'ending' then gives way to a tantalizing opening up of the width of the narrative in a way that's almost impossible to refuse.

Warning: Spoilers for some endings, particularly the first, are present in the discussion with Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi are in the below interview. Join me beneath the crosshead, fellow sickos

First up to bat

(Image credit: Aniplex)