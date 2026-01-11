Dispatch broke me out of my gaming slump when nothing else could

Part visual novel, part QTE reflex test, and part resource management game, I never expected to love Dispatch as much as I do. In fact, I slept on it for the first three months of its life. But December 5, 2025, marks the day I finally gave it a shot – and I've not used my Steam Deck for anything else since.

That's weird, because Dispatch isn't the kind of game I would have picked out for myself on a whim. I chalk it up to the decidedly police-sounding title and accompanying Steam banner – showing two dudes peeing at a urinal – not doing the best job of telling me what the game is about. Who'd have guessed that hiding behind the "superhero workplace comedy" funnies was precisely the weird and wacky formula I needed to break me out of a weeks-long gaming slump?

Apathy and me

(Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

We've all been there. You sit in front of your console or PC and suddenly your eyes glaze over.



You have no desire to reach out and even touch the controller, let alone scroll through a digital store in search of… something. You're both bored and paralyzed, itching for a new adventure while mentally drained of all ability to reach out and find one.