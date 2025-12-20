Death Stranding 2 is the purest expression of "a Hideo Kojima game" yet, and it's got nothing to do with the long cutscenes or esoteric plot

"A Hideo Kojima game" has become an memetic ode to the excesses of one of the industry's most celebrated directors. Long cutscenes, esoteric storytelling, and Hollywood stars rendered in such loving detail that it borders on the obscene – yes, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has all of that in spades. But the real magic of a Hideo Kojima game, contrary to their reputation, is the "game" part, and Death Stranding 2 offers the kind of luxurious feast of gameplay options that even the best open-world games often struggle to prepare.

Death Stranding 2 is, in its way, a trucking game, where the challenges are all about moving cargo from one place to another. Sometimes, that means piling big ol' crates up on your back and hiking in a straight line to your destination. At other times, you might have to navigate a fortress full of hostile bandits to recover the cargo you need to deliver. Maybe you need to get across a river, or descend a sheer cliff without damaging your load. Perhaps you'll find a swarm of ghosts blocking the way, or some massive tar monster trying to ruin a peaceful journey.

You develop an arsenal of traversal tools and improbably non-lethal weaponry to deal with all those challenges over the course of the game, but you can probably complete about 95% of Death Stranding 2's challenges by loading your cargo into a big truck and simply driving like hell past whatever obstacle tries to stand in your way – most of those obstacles can't catch you on four wheels. Certainly, you could criticize Death Stranding 2 for being easy enough that you're never forced to engage with its deeper gameplay systems, but for me, that's a feature, not a bug. Every moment ferrying cargo feels like mapping the tip of an impossibly massive iceberg.

Truckin'

Most of your tools and upgrades come from raising your connection level with various facilities and prepper outposts, which means the vast majority of them are optional. Did you know that The Architect will automatically repair your buildings if you reach level 4 with him? I sure didn't! But as much as I'm retroactively bummed to have missed that upgrade, I'm simultaneously feeling sorry for the poor souls who didn't level up The Lone Commander enough to get the silenced tranquilizer handgun. Imagine!

And even if you have unlocked a given tool, that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to find time to use it. I took a leisurely run through Death Stranding 2 that lasted nearly 70 hours, and I still have no idea what surfing on a coffin looks like, despite repeated in-game reminders that I could. I never once deployed a floating carrier, though I've certainly seen other players call them essential tools.

However much time you put into expanding your arsenal, you will end Death Stranding 2 with an absolutely head-spinning variety of weapons and items at your disposal, each of which – at least, among those I found the opportunity to use – is fully thought out and totally satisfying to deploy. I used that bola gun maybe twice across my entire playthrough, but by gum it felt good to incapacitate the bad guys with it.

Most games would be satisfied with giving you a small handful of options to overcome any given situation, turning every encounter into a puzzle that you need to solve with a limited set of tools. You'd probably even call that 'objectively' good game design, since it helps designers ensure that all the challenges are balanced and they're not wasting their time creating things that 99% of players will never see.