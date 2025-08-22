Metal Gear Solid Delta contains a remake of a minigame not seen since the PS2 releases, with Metal Gear Rising developer Platinum Games taking charge of it

One of Snake Eater's hidden easter eggs has returned for Metal Gear Solid Delta, with Bayonetta and Metal Gear Rising developer Platinum Games remaking this specific portion.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is an extremely faithful remake (the series' producer called it "almost too faithful." ) but while I was playing it I had one question. Did they do Snake's nightmare? Guy Savage was a mini-game found in the PS2 editions of Metal Gear Solid 3, where if you saved in the prison cell and returned to the game you would load into a demo for a Devil May Cry-esque action game that was intended to be a test demo for an upcoming action game (which was later revealed to be Zone of the Enders 3 ).

This minigame was removed from subsequent re-releases like the HD Collection and Master Collection, so I was curious as to whether it would return.

The nightmare is real 🦇 The "Guy Savage" nightmare mode returns in METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER.@platinumgames captures the essence of the original mini game while providing a fresh new look.#MGSDelta #MetalGearSolid pic.twitter.com/fQadKoahA7August 22, 2025

And while I wouldn't want to spoil it, Konami has gone out and spoiled it on Twitter, but with an interesting wrinkle. In a tweet on the Metal Gear account, Konami not only confirmed the return of the minigame, but that Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance developer Platinum Games was in charge of remaking it in a style that feels distinctly Bloodborne-esque.

While playing the minigame, I thought it felt really nice and would gladly have played a full game in that style, which makes more sense now that I know one of the finest action game developers of all time was behind it.

But this has also reawakened the desperate need I have for a Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance sequel, which is something I'm not sure I'll be able to contain now that Konami and Platinum have worked together again on a Metal Gear project.



