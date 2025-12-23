Hideo Kojima calls Death Stranding 2 his "masterpiece," but that's only because his "latest work" is always his best

Hideo Kojima has a lot of amazing games under his belt. Near enough every Metal Gear Solid installment is considered a classic, and the first Death Stranding has its fair share of fans. But when it comes to his "masterpiece," for him it's Death Stranding 2, entirely because it's his most current release.

During an interview with Wired where he answers fan questions from across the world wide web, Kojima responded to someone asking about what he considers his finest work. "My latest work is my masterpiece," he says, definitively. "So that would be Death Stranding 2."

His response ends there. No mention of Sons of Liberty or Snake Eater or anything in the Metal Gear canon. For him, the answer is simply On The Beach, the highly anticipated Death Stranding follow-up that arrived this past June.

Hideo Kojima Answers Hideo Kojima Questions | Tech Support | WIRED - YouTube Watch On

This definitely feels on-brand for Kojima as a response. He champions all his projects wholeheartedly, earnestly engaging in long press cycles and doing interviews and events around the world.

But even aside from him simply wanting to spotlight whatever his latest piece of work is, Death Stranding comes from Kojima Productions, a studio he founded, placing it even closer to his heart than other franchises. These games are pure, unrestrained Kojima, for better or worse, and that no doubt puts them a cut above in his personal rankings.

We should circle back on this question when OD, his mysterious horror game for Xbox, arrives. Will it overtake Death Stranding 2? By his stated logic, yes, but we'll have to wait and see to be sure.

