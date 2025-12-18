Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima wants to make "a game that delights an AI" and "a game played in weightlessness"

"In five or 10 year's time, I definitely expect AI to break into many different worlds"

When Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is asked what type of games he wants to make, he replies, "'a game played in weightlessness' and 'a game that delights an AI.'" While he does explain what he means about the latter, I'm personally a little disappointed to not hear more about the former.

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima prefaces his two ideas by explaining they're a bit far-fetched. "This might be out there," he starts. "But I think I want to make 'a game played in weightlessness' and 'a game that delights an AI.'"

