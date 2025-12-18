Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima wants to make "a game that delights an AI" and "a game played in weightlessness"

When Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is asked what type of games he wants to make, he replies, "'a game played in weightlessness' and 'a game that delights an AI.'" While he does explain what he means about the latter, I'm personally a little disappointed to not hear more about the former.

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima prefaces his two ideas by explaining they're a bit far-fetched. "This might be out there," he starts. "But I think I want to make 'a game played in weightlessness' and 'a game that delights an AI.'"

Unfortunately, he doesn't explore his anti-gravity idea, but he does flesh out his idea about a game for AI. "Basically, a game that could train an AI. At the moment, AI doesn't know much, and I think it has to study more. It would be a game that is a teaching material for AI to study. In five or 10 year's time, I definitely expect AI to break into many different worlds."

It appears that the director's opinion on AI is that you can't stuff the Akinator back in the bottle, and feels that people's negative response to AI is similar to the response to other previous technological advancements. "When smartphones came out, everyone slated them," Kojima explains. "But now there are so many people who can't live without their smartphones. AI is like that. It's important to use technology in a way that will make us happy, while considering the correct direction it should take."

