Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2 is easier than the original because of two "major drop-off points" that stopped fans reaching the end

News
By published

"The core audience from the original game has had a 'slightly lukewarm' response"

lea seydoux as fragile smoking a cigarette
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's drop in difficulty from the original was done "intentionally," says director Hideo Kojima. The first game had two major points where people stopped playing, including one right at the start, whereas, by contrast, the sequel allowed more people to "reach the ending."

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend, as translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima discusses how he made the decision to decrease the level of difficulty for the Death Stranding sequel even though the change received a "slightly lukewarm response" from the original's core audience.

The first game is known for its grueling difficulty, and the joy that you get from overcoming that, particularly through the connections you make with others. "In a broader sense, I thought in many different ways about the level of difficulty," Kojima says. "If I'm being honest, I think there were some pretty prickly parts. Forced to take this harsh journey alone, making deliveries in spite of your loneliness, connecting the world… Despite how new this experience was, over 20 million people played it, and I thought that I wanted to reach more people."