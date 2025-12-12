Death Stranding's Hideo Kojima isn't interested in AI-generated content, but thinks the tech could "compensate for those differences" in people's playstyles

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima has once again shared his thoughts on AI use in game development, and the famed developer still isn't interested in generating content with the controversial tech.

AI use in game development has become a hot-button topic over the years as concerns have been raised about big companies using the tech as an excuse to cut costs and jobs, actors have gone on strike to protect their likenesses, and AI-generated rip-offs of existing games have hit various storefronts.

Kojima seems to make a distinction between generative AI and the type of machine learning that's been used in games for a while, though. "Rather than having AI create visuals or anything like that, I'm more interested in using AI in the control systems," Kojima said in an interview with CNN. “For example, if you have 100 players, each of them will have their own habits and tendencies, their sense of control, how they move — all of that differs from person to person."

The MGS creator thinks AI can then "compensate for those differences" in playstyle, so "the gameplay can gain more depth." Vaguely gesturing to the rest of the industry, Kojima added that "in most games, the enemies don't behave very much like real humans. But by using AI, enemy behavior could change based on the player's experience, actions and patterns. That kind of dynamic response would make much deeper gameplay possible."

I guess we don't need to worry about eye sore AI 'art' in the upcoming Hideo Kojima games, especially since this isn't a new revelation for the game director. Kojima previously said he would be open to using AI in order to "boost efficiency," but wouldn't let it lead creative parts of production.

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima says "things that are too comfortable won't stay inside the player," so he likes to "leave a bit of discomfort or friction."