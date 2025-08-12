Viral co-op climbing game Peak gets hit with a wave of rip-offs on PS5, but this isn't the devs' first rodeo as they've been "reporting a bunch" of "AI slop things for the past year"

Peak has joined the elite squad of "PC-only viral hits with fake AI slop console clones" as a listing has popped up on the PlayStation Store.

Sadly, as soon as a popular game explodes onto the scene and is PC exclusive, the natural next step is for other developers to try to get something similar onto the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. We saw this earlier this year when open-world drug 'em up Schedule 1 had multiple fake versions appear on consoles with the likes of " Dope Wars: Schedule 1 " and " Schedule 1: Mafia Empire ."

Typically, these are replete with AI slop assets and are hastily released in an attempt to take advantage of people who may have heard about the viral hit, but aren't quite savvy enough to realise these console releases aren't the real deal. Peak's co-developer, Aggro Crab, has already acknowledged some ripoffs, with the developer saying it "would rather you pirate our game than" play the "microtransaction-riddled Roblox slop ripoff" that appeared recently.

Oh wow /: is this on PlayStation?August 10, 2025

A user on Twitter pointed out the PlayStation Store ripoff Peaked Climbing to co-developer Landfall Games. And naturally, in the world of ripoffs, AI is involved, with a majority of the assets on its store page being AI-generated screenshots (including one that just has a blue Spiny from Mario for whatever reason). Other users pointed out that there are multiple ripoffs across various stores.

Landfall acknowledged it, saying "we have been reporting a bunch of these AI slop things for the past year," but that "the process takes a while."

Obviously there is a want for these games on consoles, but the developers of the game didn't expect their "stupid jam game" to blow up like it did, I can only imagine a console version is in the cards eventually, but it may take a bit, meaning people will have to be vigilant for AI slop in the meantime.

