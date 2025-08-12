Viral co-op game of the moment hits a new all-time high on Steam after Peak update finally adds second biome to the "stupid jam game"

The developers of Peak have updated the indie climbing game, adding in a new biome, filled with new items to contend with and potentially ruin your runs with.

Another Crab's Treasure developer Aggro Crab and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator developer Landfall teamed up earlier this year for what they have described as a "stupid jam game." However, that "stupid jam game" just so happened to pop off like mad, becoming one of the most popular games of the year in the form of indie co-op climbing game Peak. The developers didn't plan on updating the game after release, but after it sold 2 million copies in 9 days the devs decided it was time to start "looking into possible updates."

And now, a couple of months removed from its wildly successful launch, the first big update is finally here (unless you count the cannibalism update as big, mind you). As announced on Steam, the Mesa update brings a brand new biome to the game alongside some new badges, cosmetics and items. The Mesa is a sandy desert under the blistering sun, which adds an extra layer of strategy to the affair as you try to avoid succumbing to the sweltering heat.

Thankfully, there's plenty of shaded areas and a host of new items to help. You have the essentials like sunscreen, aloe vera (after-sun skincare is important), and a parasol to block some of those nasty UV rays. And there's also some other essentials like a cannon to shoot your fellow scouts out of, and dynamite for the worst person in your group to pick up and destroy your runs with (it's me, I'm the one doing that).

Best of all, the Mesa update is out now. Every run you go on for the next week will take place on the Mesa, but after that, the maps will randomly rotate between it and the pre-existing Alpine level. And it's proved to be a popular update already, as according to SteamDB , Peak hit a new all-time high player count of 135,536 shortly after the update was released.

