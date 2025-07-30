In the age of Steam censorship, Peak devs bravely go where no Peak has gone before and begrudgingly add requested cannibalism feature: "Fine"

Peak has become even more peak by adding a much-requested feature: cannibalism. After previously announcing, "guys we can't add cannibalism to Peak," developer Aggro Crab has given in. We did it.

Yesterday, the official Aggro Crab Twitter account simply posted the word "fine" as a quote tweet to their original cannibalism dismissal. A follow up reports patch 1.10.a adds Polish and Turkish language support – I wonder if they caused the game to crash like French did – bug fixes, and a "secret third thing." Well, we now know that secret third thing is cannibalism, and it's been implemented in a hilarious way.

The new Peak update is wild. If you get too hungry your friend looks like a cooked turkey and you can EAT them! pic.twitter.com/bQa2OJ4TbUJuly 29, 2025

"The new Peak update is wild," reads a tweet from Twitch and YouTube partner Ava Lamp. "If you get too hungry, your friend looks like a cooked turkey, and you can eat them!" I love that the game has gone with the cartoon approach of simply turning one character into food when another gets hungry.

It may seem cruel – or funny, depending on who you are as a person – to eat your friend while trying to climb to the top of the mountain. But, since the devs stopped us from being able to claim victory if our dead body makes it over the finish line , it makes sense to offer ourselves up as a sacrifice so that someone else can make it, at least.

For a game made quickly to give Aggro Crab its creative spark back , Peak has done phenomenally well, selling over one million copies in the first six days it was out. Now, climb that mountain and eat your friends.

