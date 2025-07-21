Peak devs update the game with an incredibly unfair new rule: "You no longer win if you die," ruining my chances of ever making it

Viral indie climbing game Peak has been updated this week to fix a bug that allowed players to complete a climb while they are dead, which kind of goes against the spirit of the game if you ask me.

In a year defined by breakout indie co-op hits like Schedule 1 and REPO, Peak's astounding success has still stood out, with the developers – Aggro Crab – even being shocked at just how well it did. Once the game hit 2 million players in less than two weeks the developers spoke about looking into future updates for the game in a grander sense than bug fixes. In the meantime however, the developers have been dealing with issues like people being French.

The game has been getting updates more frequently in its beta branch on Steam, and this weekend the developers released the patch notes for the newest update (via PC Gamer). There are new items like the binoculars and flying disc item, as well as quality of life updates like being able to pause while offline.

However, one of the most notable changes simply reads "YOU NO LONGER WIN IF YOU DIE." While that may seem obvious for anyone who has played a game, the devs explain that the game only checks if you have reached the peak, so players were able to yeet themselves off a cliff and still win the game. You'll now have to do it the good old fashioned way by not dying, which if you ask me is an unreasonable request considering my main move when playing it is perishing and letting others pick up the slack.

Thankfully, this update also syncs the run time to the host's time, meaning that every player will get the Speedrun achievement together, as the post explains "I saw a Reddit post where one player got 1;00;00 and another got 1;00;01 and it made me sad."

