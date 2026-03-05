Peak devs say "we have no plans to go to mobile" as fans spot another "fake" version, this time on the App Store: "They take FOREVER to get removed"

Peak, the viral co-op climbing sensation that helped put friendslop on the map in 2025, is still proving popular – so popular, in fact, that very blatant lookalikes of the beloved indie gem are everywhere, including mobile platforms.

Late last year, publisher Landfall Games acknowledged the wave of Peak rip-offs hitting the PS5, stating it had been "reporting a bunch of these AI slop things for the past year," but that "the process takes a while." Sadly, it seems like that process doesn't just take a while – it's, at this point, never-ending.



In a new online post, a fan flags yet another unofficial Peak doppelganger, this time on the App Store, writing, "I'm assuming this isn't real."

I'm assuming this isn't real lmao @AggroCrabGames @LandfallGames pic.twitter.com/aN7g4oNKCCMarch 1, 2026

In response, developer Aggro Crab confirms that it's indeed not real. "It's fake, but they take FOREVER to get removed." The studio adds a sobbing emoji and concludes, "We have no plans to go to mobile."



Landfall Games leaves a similar reply, stating, "It is not real." Fans question how Apple approved the obvious copy, which is even dubbed "Peak!" on the App Store. Screenshots show it's basically a 'we have Peak at home' situation.

Everything from the art style to the UI matches (not to mention, you know, the literal title of the game). The "fake," as Aggro Crab calls it, has a 3.0 rating and sits at the #4 spot on the App Store under the "Entertainment" category.

Unfortunately, upon a quick check, it appears that it's still up and selling for $3.99. The developer listed, Sarukent Demiray, was apparently founded just two months ago, releasing only the one game so far.

Here's hoping Apple cops on to the problem (and every other platform, because Peak fakes seem to be a universal problem) and takes the lookalike of Aggro Crab's iconic co-op experience down soon.



The other sad part about all of this, I suppose, is the fact that devs have confirmed that Peak isn't coming to mobile – but fans of gaming on-the-go can at least look to the Steam Deck for now.

Peak developers promise a console port is coming, but there's still no timeframe: "Porting games, let alone a game jam, takes a while to do."