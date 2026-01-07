I'm hyped for 8Bitdo's mobile controller, but Gamesir has already Game Boy-ified my phone

News
By published

The 8BitDo FlipPad will arrive this Summer

Close up of 8Bitdo FlipPad on right attached to phone next to hand holding Gamesir Pocket Taco on left.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

As a proud parent to numerous retro handhelds, the last thing I need is a controller that'll turn my phone into a Game Boy. Yet, I'll be testing two gamepads set on transforming my doomscrolling device into a Pokémon machine this year, as 8Bitdo just announced a retro rival to a GameSir pad that's already on my desk.

Set to arrive this Summer, 8Bitdo's new "FlipPad" is available to try out at