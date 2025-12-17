Peak devs have been "running on pure adrenaline" since the co-op game went viral, so "the frequency of patches and updates will be slower" in 2026

"Doing frequent updates with a team of just a few people takes it's toll"

Peak screenshot of pink and orange characters on a massive tree
(Image credit: Team Peak)

Peak's had an - ahem - absolutely peak year since going viral on release, and its joint developers definitely made the most of the co-op climbing game's overnight momentum, but things should be calming down for the comedy sensation starting next year.

"We have a couple of cool things in the works for 2026 but we do want to be transparent with the fact that the frequency of patches and updates will be slower," co-developers Landfall (of TABS fame) and Aggro Crab (of Another Crab's Treasure fame) write in a recent Steam blog.