Peak devs have been "running on pure adrenaline" since the co-op game went viral, so "the frequency of patches and updates will be slower" in 2026

Peak's had an - ahem - absolutely peak year since going viral on release, and its joint developers definitely made the most of the co-op climbing game's overnight momentum, but things should be calming down for the comedy sensation starting next year.

"We have a couple of cool things in the works for 2026 but we do want to be transparent with the fact that the frequency of patches and updates will be slower," co-developers Landfall (of TABS fame) and Aggro Crab (of Another Crab's Treasure fame) write in a recent Steam blog.

Despite finding runaway success, the developers are sticking to their guns and "not turning Peak into a live service game" with endless stuff being added constantly. "Doing frequent updates with a team of just a few people takes its toll, we've been running on pure adrenaline and hype for the last couple of months, and both Aggro Crab and Landfall also have two separate studios to keep running alongside Landcrab! So keep an eye out on both studios for new projects too."

Landcrab assures players that future Peak updates are still in the works and the game isn't just being abandoned at its - again, ahem, excuse me - peak. It's simply that updates might take a "little longer" to release than we've been used to.

For anyone out of the loop, a few developers from Aggro Crab and Landfall got together for what was originally supposed to be a four-week-long game jam project. Peak ended up selling upwards of 11 million copies in less than a year, though, so the relatively lean indie teams were understandably blindsided by all the attention.

Still, Landcrab has done an incredible job of keeping all eyes (and hands) on its not-live-service game this year with near-constant patches and updates. A new winter Peak update even added ragebaiters' favorite weapon: snowballs.

