Viral co-op game Peak used to have a fatal flaw - playing in French would "instantly crash the game" because of a code instructing it to "Frenchify"

The fact that any video game works is an absolute miracle. Even a single line of code can lead to a catastrophic crash, and the developer of viral indie hit Peak has just revealed one that caused the co-op climber to become unplayable if the language was set to French.

Aggro Crab, the developer behind Another Crab's Treasure and roguelite Going Under, revealed it made Peak to help the team get their creative spark back and prevent burnout. As such, Peak was made quickly, and when it became a success, selling over one million copies in just six days , the devs probably realized they needed to add more things to it, like localization into languages other than English.

now that PEAK is localized i can share that playing in french used to instantly crash the game pic.twitter.com/3KLU0jiH7QJuly 15, 2025

A note for Peak's new Beta Branch 0.5.a reads: "Fixed crash using French." It turns out, a line of code was set to "Frenchify" the game if the language was set to French. Aggro Crab tweets, "now that Peak is localized I can share that playing in French used to instantly crash the game."

The French people are well-known by us Brits for their penchant for going on strike, so maybe the crashing was the game just getting into the French spirit of things. Since no other languages are mentioned in the screenshot shared, we may never know if all languages did this or if the game had some sort of existential crisis when being "Frenchfied."

So, if you've been enjoying Peak, now you can enjoy it in French as well. You won't be able to cannibalize other climbers , unfortunately, but it's still a good time overall.

In the meantime, check out all the best games to play in 2025 so far .