"Guys we can't add cannibalism to Peak": Co-developer of viral indie survival game lays down the law, despite fans' protests of "what if just one little nibble"

While indie co-op climbing game Peak is taking off, co-developer Aggro Crab has had to make a statement to players that cannibalism is off the cards in terms of new features.

Peak dropped off a cliff into our laps less than a month ago, and has taken the world by storm – thanks to it just being a real fun time. The game – which co-developer Aggro Crab describes as a "stupid jam game" – has proved to be extremely popular on Steam, selling over two million copies in just over two weeks, which is already better than the studio's beloved soulslike title Another Crab's Treasure.

The developers were shocked by its success, and have admitted they didn't plan on adding anything, but are now "looking into possible updates." One of the teams behind the game is clearly not huge on some of the fan requests, as Aggro Crab games tweeted out yesterday, simply: "Guys we can't add cannibalism to Peak."

Obviously, cannibalism is a trope found in many stories about survival, and being on a desert island clearly has some players considering it. But Peak is a game about teamwork, and as fun as it is to blow a trumpet in my teammates face or shoot a blowdart at them, that's all in good fun, cannibalism is some bad vibes.

Naturally the replies are full of people arguing that Aggro Crab should be down for a cannibalism mechanic, with one user replying "but what if just one little nibble," and another arguing "literally why not I just want a bite." The cannibalism cries have perhaps gotten to a point the studio would consider it, as hours later there was a reply from Aggro Crab simply saying "hmm," so maybe this will be another adding sex to Cult of the Lamb situation.



Peak feels like it'll be a surefire contender for our list of the best co-op games of all time in the near future.