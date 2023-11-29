Cult of the Lamb signs itself up for a sex update after underestimating the thirst of the roguelike's community

Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is seemingly adding sex as part of a Twitter pledge from its developer.

Because nothing is sacred and pure in this world, Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster pledged that it'd "add sex" to the game if the game's Twitter account hit 300,000 followers by the end of the year. For all intents and purposes, the pledge, unfortunately, seems genuine.

The programmers at Massive Monster seem to have a similar sad mindset, judging from the reaction below. Unfortunately, dear reader, I can tell you that Cult of the Lamb's Twitter account has surpassed 300,000 followers and is verging on the 400,000 mark at the time of writing.

This means that, yes, Cult of the Lamb is seemingly getting its sex update after all. Apparently, Massive Monster is aiming for near the beginning of 2024 to implement the, erm, feature, although that's not a guarantee that sex will be making its way into the formerly lovely game, then.

In all fairness, the developer put out a very funny tweet, just below, to acknowledge the sex goal having been met by its Twitter followers. If only it were as easy to implement a feature as setting a Boolean variable to true, eh? 

I think it says a lot about people that it took Cult of the Lamb's Twitter account less than 24 hours to hit the 300,000 follower mark required for sex. It also says a lot about the developer that the feature is apparently being added for free. We can only hope that the sex update makes people as happy as it's apparently making Cult of the Lamb's Twitter account.

Cult of the Lamb just unveiled Sins of the Flesh, a huge free update launching next year which is entirely separate from the threat of sex in the roguelike.

